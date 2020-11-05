Federal Reserve to keep rates unchanged – UOB

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann expects the Fed to leave the FFRT unchanged at its meeting later on Thursday.

Key Quotes

“In line with the Fed’s adopting of the new strategy of Average Inflation Targeting (AIT) and putting emphasis on “broad and inclusive” employment, the September FOMC has effectively confirmed a shift to a prolonged low rates era.”

“We expect the Fed to keep its near zero percent policy rate until at least 2023.”

“We continue to hold the view the Fed will not want to push rates beyond zereo, into negative territory.”

