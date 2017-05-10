Federal Reserve Board update - Nomura

Federal Reserve Board update - NomuraBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Nomura offered a Federal Reserve Board update.
Key Quotes:
"The Senate voted 65-32 to confirm Randal Quarles as a member of the Federal Reserve Board. He will fill the role of Vice Chairman for Supervision."
"Quarles will join the Board immediately following his confirmation and swearing in, allowing him to start work before Stanley Fischer’s expected resignation on or around 13 October."
"Quarles may take a more flexible approach to regulation than his predecessor, former Governor Tarullo, but will likely follow the lead set by Chair Yellen on monetary policy over the medium term."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.