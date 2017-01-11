Fed widely expected to maintain the parameters of monetary policy unchanged - Rabobank

Fed widely expected to maintain the parameters of monetary policy unchanged - RabobankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at Rabobank suggest that the US Fed is widely expected to maintain the parameters of its monetary policy unchanged when the decision is announced at 19:00CET.
Key Quotes
“There will be no press conference on this occasion and Fed officials will not publish their economic projections. The markets will have to look for clues in the official statement, which should indicate that the Fed is on track to raise rates at its last meeting this year in December.”
“For now our Fed watcher Philip Marey maintains his call for the next hike to be delayed to 2018. However, he reserves the right to change his view if incoming data are not weak enough to deter the Fed from its intention to deliver a Christmas hike.”
