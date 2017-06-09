Fed Vice Chairman Fischer announces resignation, effective mid-October

Fed Vice Chairman Fischer announces resignation, effective mid-OctoberBy Eren Sengezer
"I am writing to inform you that for personal reasons it is my intention to resign from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on or around October 13," Stanley Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, wrote in a letter addressed to US President Donald Trump.
In his letter, Fischer said that during his time on the Board, the economy has continued to strengthen, providing millions of additional jobs for working Americans. He further added that informed by the lessons of the financial crisis, they were able to build upon earlier steps to make the financial system stronger and more resilient.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.