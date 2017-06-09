Fed Vice Chairman Fischer announces resignation, effective mid-October

"I am writing to inform you that for personal reasons it is my intention to resign from the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on or around October 13," Stanley Fischer, Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve, wrote in a letter addressed to US President Donald Trump.

In his letter, Fischer said that during his time on the Board, the economy has continued to strengthen, providing millions of additional jobs for working Americans. He further added that informed by the lessons of the financial crisis, they were able to build upon earlier steps to make the financial system stronger and more resilient.