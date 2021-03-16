Fed: Validation of rising yields to fuel the greenback – BBH

In 2019, DXY weakened on five of eight FOMC meeting days. In 2020, DXY has weakened on nine of ten decision days. This pattern may have changed this year. The dollar gained at the January meeting. If the Fed is unable to shift market expectations away from rising yields at this week’s meeting, then economists at BBH would expect rates to spike higher and give the dollar further fuel to rise.
Key quotes
“We view recent dollar softness as largely profit-taking and consolidative in nature. As such, we believe DXY is still on track to test the November 23 high near 92.80 and then the November 11 high near 93.208.”
“Longer-term, a break above the 92.628 area would set up a test of the September high near 94.742.”
“The euro is nearing support around $1.19 and remains on track to test the November 23 low near $1.18 and then the November 11 low near $1.1745.”
“Sterling is softer after being unable to break back above $1.40 and is likely to test the March low near $1.3780. Looking further out, a break below $1.3825 would set up a test of the February low near $1.3565.”
“The rise in USD/JPY has resumed and the pair has traded at a new cycle high near 109.35. We believe the pair remains on track to test the June 5 high near 109.85 and then March 2020 high near 111.70.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1900 ahead of ZEW
EUR/USD manages to regain positive traction above 1.1900 ahead of the European open. The retreat in the US bond yields weigh on the USD and remain supportive of the uptick. Investors look forward to US Retail Sales for some impetus ahead of the FOMC meeting.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.3800 after BOE Bailey's comments
GBP/USD trades below 1.3850, dropping for the third straight day despite the US dollar weakness. Bailey says the BOE will continue bond purchases this year. Europe’s covid vaccine concerns add to the weight on the spot.
Gold: Bulls eye 21-DMA amid falling Treasury yields, ahead of US data
Gold advances amid a retreat in the Treasury yields, risk-off mood. 21-DMA would be a tough nut to crack for the XAU bulls. RSI remains bearish, suggesting that the upside appears limited. The US Retail Sales data could provide fresh trading impetus.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
SNDL: Sundial Growers Inc shares keep getting high on joint venture news
Sundial (SNDL) shares are up 7% now during Monday's first half as news is digested of the joint venture with SAF Group. SNDL shares are trading at $1.52. Sundial is to release results on Wednesday with a conference call on Thursday to discuss those results.