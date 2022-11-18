Fed to lift rates by 50 basis points, but peak policy rate may be higher – Reuters poll

“The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver 50 basis-points (bps) interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of US central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook,” stated the latest survey.
Additional findings
Forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.
The Fed is set to raise its federal funds rate by half a percentage point to the 4.25%-4.50% range at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting, according to 78 of 84 economists who participated in a Nov. 14-17 Reuters poll.
16 of 28 respondents to an additional question said the bigger risk was that rates would peak higher and later than they expect now, with another four saying higher and earlier. The rest said it would be lower and earlier.
A majority of economists, 18 of 29, also said the bigger risk was that price rises would be bigger than they expected over the next six months.
While 22 of 30 economists said the recession would likely be shallow - the economy is forecast to grow just 0.4% next year as a whole - fears of a deeper downturn have prompted companies to cut thousands of jobs across the country.
Market implications
The survey details could be considered responsible for the latest rebound in the US Dollar, which in turn appeared responsible for the latest weakness in the Gold price.
Also read: Gold Price Forecast: XAUUSD eyes first weekly loss in three on hawkish Federal Reserve speakers, risk aversion
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUDUSD seesaws near 0.6670 support as firmer Treasury yields underpin US Dollar rebound
AUDUSD treads water around 0.6690 after a two-day downtrend as bears seek more clues to snap a four-week uptrend. That said, a light calendar on Friday also challenges the Aussie pair sellers during the Asian session.
EURUSD: Bears attack 1.0350 support with high hopes
EURUSD seesaws around a two-week-old ascending support line. Repeated failures to cross 200-DMA, overbought RSI conditions favor sellers. Bulls need validation from the monthly top to retake control.
Gold’s eyes first weekly loss in three on hawkish Federal Reserve speakers, risk aversion
Gold price stays bearish around $1,760, after a two-day downtrend, as sellers cheer the US Dollar’s rebound despite softer economics from the United States. The precious metal bears observe the recently hawkish comments from the US Fed officials.
Lido DAO price has dangerous exit-liquidity levels near $1.60
Lido DAO price appears to be moving north while the rest of the market succumbs to Bitcoin’s lacklustre recovery. As the market may be setting up for another downswing, a risky countertrend opportunity is displayed within the LDO technicals.
How did the rocket explosion in Poland affect the oil market?
The markets were confused after, a.o., speculations about who is responsible for launching missiles that fell near the Polish-Ukrainian border. What about oil? On the macroeconomic view, the greenback explored the lower floor as the DXY fell just below $106 on Nov. 15.