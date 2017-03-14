Fed to hike its target range by 25bp to 0.75-1.00% - Danske Bank

In the US, this week the Fed rate decision on Wednesday is going to be the main event, where analysts at Danske Bank expect the Fed to hike its target range by 25bp to 0.75-1.00% in line with market pricing and consensus among analysts.

Key Quotes

“Given the very high probability of a March hike, the question is now how many hikes to expect for the rest of the year. FOMC members have repeated that they believe three hikes this year is appropriate and thus we expect the Fed to maintain the ‘dot’ signal for this year unchanged at three hikes in its updated projections.”