Fed speakers clarifying central bank's stance of lift-off and more

- Fed speakers advocating for tapering, mixed on lift-off timings.
- US dollar firmer as US yields rise on Monday on Fed expectations.
On Monday, we have heard from a number of Federal Reserve speakers, including Neel Kashkari who is the president of the Minneapolis Fed. His comments, however, were made Friday and not released until today.
We also heard from John Williams, the chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and finally, Chicago's Fed's Charles Evans.
Their comments are mostly aligned in terms of expectations for tapering and rate hike lift-off, although Evans does not expect an interest rate hike to be warranted until late 2023.
"I see the economy as being close to meeting the 'substantial further progress' standard we laid out last December," Evans told the National Association for Business Economics annual conference in Virginia. "If the flow of employment improvements continues, it seems likely that those conditions will be met soon and tapering can commence."
Of the more dovish of the trio, Fed's Kashkari says ''our highest priority is to put people back to work ''and that ''it will take time for people to get back to in-person work because of covid fears.
He still sees "a lot of slack" in the US labour market, with some six million to eight million Americans out of work who would have been employed had the pandemic not hit.
"There still is slack on the sidelines," said Kashkari at the Pacific Northwest Economic Regional Annual Summit in Big Sky, Montana on Friday.
He said that recent high inflation readings are likely to be short-lived, and should subside as workers return to the labour force; still, he added, the Delta variant could slow the recovery.
"Very good progress" toward maximum employment
Fed's Williams echoed that of the Fed's chairman, Jerome Powell, by saying that the Federal Reserve may soon start to reduce the pace of its asset purchases if the economy continues to improve as expected.
It is clear there has been "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goal for inflation and there has also been "very good progress" toward maximum employment, Williams said in remarks prepared for a virtual event organized by the Economic Club of New York.
"Assuming the economy continues to improve as I anticipate, a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted," Williams said.
"There is still a long way to go before reaching maximum employment," Williams said. "And over time it should become clearer whether we have reached 2% inflation on a sustained basis."
Fed chair Jerome Powell said after the conclusion of last week's meeting that the economy is one "decent" monthly jobs report short of meeting the threshold for tapering and will likely begin to do so in November.
Market implications
Both US yields and the greenback are higher on Monday because there is a stronger belief in markets that the Fed will choreograph a tapering move before the year ends. The dollar index, DXY, which measures the US currency against six major rivals, rose 0.33% to 93.490 the high on the day so far. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit a three-month high of $1.515%.
The greenback has been bolstered by the rise in Treasury yields ahead of a slew of Federal Reserve speakers this week who were expected to reinforce expectations of the start of asset purchase tapering before the end of the year.
Fed speakers will remain a key focus this week, led by Chair Jerome Powell, who will join Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in speaking before Congress on Tuesday.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 on yield-fueled dollar strength
EUR/USD is pressured under 1.17 as the dollar benefits from higher US Treasury yields. US Durable Goods Orders beat estimates with 1.8%. The center-left SPD came on top in the German elections.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.37. dismissing UK petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading at around 1.37, as sterling shrugs off the drying up of some petrol stations due to Brexit-related lorry driver shortages.
Gold bulls not interested
Upbeat US data lifted the market’s mood and weighed on the dollar. US Treasury yields continue climbing to multi-month highs. XAU/USD is marginally higher on a daily basis but bears retain control.
Dogecoin network update to boost mainstream adoption, trigger next DOGE rally
The Shiba-Inu-themed cryptocurrency’s utility is rising with news of AMC’s adoption of DOGE as a payment method. Traders are now anticipating a reduction in transaction fees and a recovery in DOGE.
Apple: Is the new iPhone 13 a reason to buy?
Apple stock barely registers any change on Friday. AAPL closes at $146.92 for a tiny gain. Stocks are struggling for upside momentum from the latest dip.