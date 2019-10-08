Fed speak and politics amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts suggest that today is quiet in terms of economic data releases but the US NFIB small business optimism at 12:00 may attract some attention due to the recession fears.

Key Quotes

“We have some Fed speeches today, not least Fed chair Powell at 20:30 CET. With investors pricing in a high probability of another cut later this month, the Fed probably needs to correct market pricing in case they are not going to deliver the cut. Consumer confidence on Friday and retail sales next week are going to be vital.”

“Otherwise focus remains on politics. Look out for any political statements ahead of the US-China trade negotiations on Thursday-Friday, the Brexit negotiations which need to be concluded this week and the US-Turkey-Syria situation.”