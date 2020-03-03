AUD/USD jumps above 0.6600 as Fed shock markets with a 50bps rate cut
The AUD/USD pair jumped from 0.6580 to 0.6636, reaching the highest level since February 21 after an emergency rate cut from the Federal Reserve.
The US central bank announced a 50 basis rate cut in an unscheduled meeting. The decision was unanimous. According to the Fed, the coronavirus exposes evolving risks to economic activity. Read more...
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Dollar drops to fresh 2020 lows vs yen in response to the Fed shock cut
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY is trading to fresh 2020 lows below the 200-day simple moving averages (SMA) after the Fed decided to cut interest rates in an emergency measure. Read more…
USD/CHF drops to fresh 23-month lows near 0.9500 on shock Fed rate cut
The USD/CHF pair fell sharply in the early trading hours of the American session and touched its lowest level since April of 2018 at 0.9519 after the Fed decided to cut its policy rate by 50 basis points. Following the initial reaction, the pair recovered modestly and was last seen trading at 0.9540, erasing 0.52% on the day.
Eyes on FOMC Chairman Powell
Earlier in the day, the G7 statement refrained from mentioning a coordinated monetary policy move to counter the negative impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy. However, the FOMC, in a shocking move, voted unanimously to lower the policy rate to 1%-1.25% target range after an emergency meeting on Tuesday. Read more…
