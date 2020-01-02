Rabobank analysts point out that last year, the Fed made a U-turn by abandoning its hiking cycle and making three insurance cuts.
Key Quotes
“From here it will take a ‘material reassessment’ of the economic outlook to change the Fed’s view that monetary policy is well calibrated after the three insurance cuts made last year.”
“However, the same forecasting framework that helped us pinpoint the end of the Fed’s hiking cycle in 2019 is also indicating that the three insurance cuts of this year will not be enough to prevent the economy from sliding into a recession by the summer of next year. Consequently, the Fed will have to cut rates all the way back to zero before the end of 2020.”
“A resurgence of the trade conflict between the US and China, or other possible trade conflicts involving the US, could add to pressure on the Fed to cut rates this year, through a feedback loop between trade policy and monetary policy.”
“Even if our baseline scenario of a recession is avoided, in the next most likely scenario of an economic slowdown we also expect the Fed going back to zero.”
“At this stage, it still seems unlikely that the Fed will take its policy rates into negative territory.”
“Meanwhile, we expect the Fed will continue to have to intervene in the money markets as the repo turmoil seems far from over and the effective federal funds rate is again pushed away from the midpoint of its target range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Technical set up favors a pullback
While the macro factors are EUR supportive, technical charts are signaling scope for a pullback. Notably, the long upper wick attached to Tuesday's candle is a tell-tale sign of buyer exhaustion. So, a pullback to sub-1.12 levels cannot be ruled out.
GBP/USD reverses sharply from two-week high ahead of UK PMI
GBP/USD declines for the first time since December 23. Sparse trading, fears of hard Brexit and EU’s likely readiness to disappoint UK PM seem weighing on the pair. Focus on UK Final Manufacturing PMI, trade/Brexit headlines.
FX: Most Important Themes of 2020
US and China trade relations will remain front and center. In early January, we expect the Phase 1 trade deal to be signed but the broader trade war may last past 2020. The key question is whether it will worsen or stabilize ahead of the November election.
Gold: Charts signal short-term bullish exhaustion
Gold is looking toppy with the daily and 4-hour chart reporting buyer exhaustion. The yellow metal may revisit the psychological support of $1,500. A close above $1,526 is needed to invalidate correction risks.
USD/JPY: 200-day SMA questions break of short-term support line
USD/JPY remains under pressure while trading around 108.70 during early Thursday. The pair recently slipped beneath an upward sloping trend line since early-November but failed to conquer 200-day SMA.