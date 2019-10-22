Rabobank analysts suggest that a standing repo facility from the US Fed would be an effective tool that could cut off spikes in repo rates, provide information on the appropriate level of reserves to prevent spikes in repo rates, and reduce the demand for reserves.
Key Quotes
“Last week the Fed started purchasing US treasury bills in order to raise the level of reserves in the financial system. While this may stabilize the repo markets in the medium term, the September turmoil has shown that the Fed lacks the appropriate tools to maintain stability in the repo market without interruption.”
“Ironically, the Fed needed an episode of repo turmoil to learn that reserves had fallen too much and to get a better estimate of how much is needed to get back to an ample reserves regime. If the Fed does not develop better tools to control the repo markets, it is only a matter of time before we get another episode of extreme repo rate spikes.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Gold erases daily gains, eyes $1480
Gold failed to hold to gains and pulled back, approaching again the $1480 area. Earlier today the ounce rose to $1488 and as of writing trades at $1483, flat for the day but now with a bearish intraday bias.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.