"The US Federal Reserve along with the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank announce a coordinated action to further enhance the provision of liquidity via the standing US dollar liquidity swap line arrangements," Reuters reported on Friday.
"The central banks have agreed to increase the frequency of 7-day maturity operations from weekly to daily," Reuters added. "These daily operations will commence on Monday, March 23, 2020, and will continue at least through the end of April."
The central banks further noted that they will continue to hold weekly 84-day maturity operations.
Market reaction
Wall Street's main indexes pared their losses on this development. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were up 0.45% and 1.5%, respectively, while the S&P 500 was flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD eases from intraday highs as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.18, still up from the35-year low reached this week. Pound founds support on speculation UK Chancellor Sunak would present additional stimulus measures later on.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI recovers 35% from 17-year lows, not out of the woods yet
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages solid comeback from almost two-decade lows of $20.54, now adding 9% to the recovery gains, as the bulls manage to regain the 28 handle in Friday’s European trading.