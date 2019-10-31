Bill Diviney – Senior Economist at ABN AMRO – offered his take on Wednesday's FOMC decision and explained the rationale behind pushing back the rate cut forecast to Q1.
Key Quotes:
“…the Fed’s reaction function has clearly shifted, and it looks as though the hurdle to more cuts is higher than it was before. However, we think the Committee’s outlook might be a little too optimistic. In the press conference, Chair Powell referred to the risks in the outlook as having ‘perhaps moved in a more positive direction’. When pressed on this, he referred to progress towards a possible trade deal with China. We think some kind of truce that freezes existing tariffs is possible, but even this modest step looks far from certain. Indeed, just today, the November APEC summit in Chile – where a deal might have been sealed – was cancelled, suggesting the US and China are still some distance from even an interim deal.”
“Moreover, while there are some tentative signs of a bottom in manufacturing, global growth remains fragile, and we expect the passthrough from weak manufacturing to slower jobs growth and consumption to be more pronounced than the Fed appears to have built into its base case – our 2020 GDP growth forecast is 1.3%, well below the FOMC’s median 2.0% forecast (Q4/Q4 figures). As such, we think weaker data will ultimately force the Committee’s hand, though it looks as though it will take longer for the Fed to be convinced of the need for more accommodation. We therefore now expect one further 25bp cut in Q1 2020, later than our previous forecast of an additional December move.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after the Fed, ahead of euro-zone data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, extending its gains after the Fed cut rates and signaled a pause. Euro-zone GDP figures for the third quarter and preliminary inflation numbers for October are eyed.
GBP/USD advances on USD weakness, UK election speculation
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2900, taking advantage of the dollar's weakness following the Fed decision. In the UK, the Brexit party may facilitate a Conservative victory, paving the way for more certainty.
USD/JPY keeps the red but holds above mid-108.00s post- Kuroda
USD/JPY continues to hold the lower ground around 108.65, as the Yen remains unfazed by the BOJ's status-quo, despite the central bank modifying its forward guidance on the interest rates to more clearly signal future chance of rate cut.
Gold jumps beyond $1500 mark, back closer to weekly tops
Gold gained some follow-through traction through on Thursday and climbed further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark during the early European session.
The Fed halts rate cuts seeing improvements in global risk
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell confirmed in person what had been implied in the bank’s statement announcing its third 0.25% rate reduction in as many meetings.