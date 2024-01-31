Fed pauses but also clearly acknowledges in the statement the progress made on inflation. Policy guidance is tweaked to signal that the Committee's bias no longer includes a rate hike on the horizon, with policy easing the next likely move. Powell emphasizes the progress made on inflation and flags the idea of easing nominal rates in the face of rising real rates. Given policy remains in highly restrictive territory, the chairman anticipates that the Fed might entertain the idea of preemptive rate cuts in the near term. BDXY -0.45%.

Fed decides to keep rates on hold for a fourth consecutive meeting, with the Committee keeping policy guidance largely unchanged in the statement. The Fed is biased to retain optionality as the economy remains on a solid footing, which argues for no rush in terms of policy easing. We expect Chair Powell to walk a fine line as he tries to avoid sending any strong signals ahead of the March meeting. The chair is likely to maintain optionality and argue for data dependence as the FOMC wants to ascertain that the move lower in inflation is sustained at the 2% objective amid still firm economic activity. BDXY +0.10%.

Fed delivers a pause but maintains the policy guidance that still retains an option to hike, if necessary, as the economy has failed to show clear signs of normalization. While inflation has moved closer to the 2% objective, there's no guarantee that it will stay sustainably at the 2% objective. Chair Powell acknowledges the progress made on inflation, but flags that economic growth remains a distance away from normal levels. The chairman mentions that policy likely needs to stay restrictive for longer until there are clearer signs that inflation will stay at the 2% target. BDXY +0.30%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.