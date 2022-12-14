“Although the Fed will stick to a hawkish tone and updated projections will show higher rates, inflation easing will most likely pick up in coming months. That together with divisions arising within the FOMC will keep alive the discussion on both the terminal rate.” “For now, we stick with our 4.75%-5.00% peak rate forecast and we continue to think that the Fed will move to the sidelines until late 2023, but the discussion in 2023 will likely shift from (high) inflation to (weak) growth.”

“Chair Powell will face two challenges in the press conference: i) trying to convey a clear hawkish message with signs arising in the minutes of the last meeting and in recent speeches that Fed officials no longer hold a consensus view on what to do next, and ii) attempting to avoid an unwanted further decrease of interest rates along the curve by stressing that inflation remains too high and the job of bringing it down is not done, and thus the Fed will stick to it. Chair Powell will stress the updated projections to convey a hawkish message but the growing weakness in core goods inflation is now difficult for the Fed to ignore.”

In a few minutes, at 19:00 GMT the Federal Reserve will announce its decision on monetary policy. Market participants expect a 50 basis points rate hike. According to the Research Department at BBVA, in spite of positive inflation data and signs since the last meeting, to avoid an unwanted further decline in interest rates along the yield curve, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely accompany the FOMC decision with a still relatively hawkish press conference.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.