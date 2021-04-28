The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Will Powell power up the dollar? Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, lays out three things to watch out for.
Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns
“The Fed Chair famously said that he is ‘not even thinking of raising rates’ – but is he thinking of slimming down bond buys? A non-denial would serve as a signal. For markets, that would mean a stronger dollar – fewer greenbacks printed means a higher value – and perhaps falling stocks. Conversely, if Powell clearly states that the Fed did not even discuss any such reduction to Quantitative Easing (QE), stocks could continue their festivities and the dollar would suffer.”
“If Powell cheers the rapid return to work, markets would see it as a sign of a hawkish shift, sending the dollar up and stocks down. On the other hand, many are still out of work. If the Fed continues stressing that it wants to see many millions more returning before thinking of any sort of tightening, the dollar would soften and stocks could gain ground. It would imply more money-printing for longer.”
“As of March, the Consumer Price Index jumped to 2.6% YoY while Core CPI advanced to 1.6%. At this point, there is nothing alarming to push the Fed into action. There is still room to rise before becoming worried and the Fed may opt to continue dismissing inflation worries. That would boost equities and weigh on the greenback.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.