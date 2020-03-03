Fed Press Conference: Jerome Powell explains today's emergency interest rate cut - Live Stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be holding a news conference at 1600 GMT on Tuesday to discuss the FOMC's decision to lower the policy rate by 50 basis points to 1%-1.25% range in an emergency move.

"G7 statement reflects coordination at a high level."

"Expect to see action from other G7 measures."

"We are prepared to use our tools."

"Financial markets are functioning in orderly manner."

"We have not looked at other policy measures yet."

"Outbreak will require multi-faceted response."

"The fundamentals of the US economy remain strong. However, the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity," the Fed said in a statement earlier in the session. "In light of these risks and in support of achieving its maximum employment and price stability goals, the Federal Open Market Committee decided today to lower the target range for the federal funds rate."

