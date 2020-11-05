Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – November 5

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 19:30 GMT.
Federal Reserve Preview: Forecast from nine major banks.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to leave its policies unchanged in a decision due out at 19:00 GMT and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of nine major banks regarding the upcoming central bank's decision. The Fed previously pledged to keep interest rates low at least through 2022.
Fed Preview: Powell's cautious message to keep dollar stable.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to rock the boat in the post-election decision and opt for a cautiously optimistic tone that would keep markets and the dollar stable. If Powell expresses concerns, it could boost the dollar, sink stocks and lower expectations for the jobs report – yet the chances are slim
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
LIVE: Fed's Powell sounds upbeat as markets eye US elections
Additional vote counts from battleground states may determine if Biden or Trump win the presidency. Markets are surging on hopes for a decisive outcome. Fed Chair Powell is addressing the press after the Fed left rates unchanged. Live coverage.
EUR/USD holds above 1.18 amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, holding onto gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate.
XAU/USD steady near $1,950 after Fed’s decision
Gold futures remain steady ner fresh seven-week hoghs at $1,950 after the Federal's Reserve released its monetary policy decision. The yellow metal has rallied on Thursday amid a strong risk appetite, with equity markets surging and the USD on the back foot.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.