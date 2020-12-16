Fed Press Conference: Chairman Jerome Powell speech live stream – December 16

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks on the monetary policy outlook at a press conference following the meeting of the Board of Governors. Powell's speech will start at 19:30 GMT.

Follow our live coverage of the Fed's policy announcements and the market reaction.

“If the Federal Reserve only pays tribute to the hardship but focuses on the upbeat recovery and vaccine hopes, markets may drop – despite the fact that officials hinted that the Fed is unlikely to act," said FXStreet analyst Yohay Elam.

"We expect FOMC to introduce qualitative guidance that asset purchases will continue at the current pace until the US has weathered pandemic," Citibank analysts note.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.