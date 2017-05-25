Fed outlines QT principles and expects to hike ‘soon’ – Danske Bank

Senior Analyst, Mikael Olai Milhøj at Danske Bank, notes that on the rate hike outlook in the recelnly ublished FOMC Minutes, ‘most participants’ (both covering voting and non-voting FOMC members) think a rate hike will be appropriate ‘soon’.

Key Quotes

“As mentioned in the statement, the FOMC members were not worried about the weak GDP growth in Q1, which they think is transitory and partly reflecting negative residual seasonality. The members also noted that the unemployment rate had dropped further below the Fed’s NAIRU estimate of 4.7%. That said, ‘a few participants’ think it is a ‘concern’ that the progress on the inflation goal has slowed (and remember the meeting took place before the CPI data for April).”

“Overall, the Fed admits it is in a difficult position. On the one hand the Fed should likely hike rates as it has met its employment objective; on the other, the Fed should be more cautious as it has missed its inflation target for eight years (except for a few months). Since the meeting, the problem has only worsened for the Fed. The jobs report for April showed the unemployment rate dipped to 4.4% (the lowest in a decade) while the CPI data for April surprised on the downside, as CPI core inflation dipped to 1.9% .”

“While consensus is that the Fed will hike at the June meeting, we are still more sceptical, because of both the weaker economic data and still too low inflation. However, we just think the Fed will wait until July, so it is not a given it should lead to a major reaction in the financial markets. Thus, it will not be a major surprise for us if the Fed decides to hike in June anyway, also given the current market pricing.”

“Next year we now expect the Fed to hike three times (previously 3-4 times) due to a combination of the Fed’s desire to shrink its balance sheet soon and Trump’s inability to deliver on Trumponomics.”

“Looking at the market pricing, we still think it is too the soft side. While the June hike is priced in by 80%, the markets have priced one and half hikes for the rest of the year and a total of 2.7 hikes from now until year-end 2018.”

“Fed outlines quantitative tightening principles