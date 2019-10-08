Fed: Officials still seem unconcerned by weaker data – ABN AMRO

Bill Diviney, senior economist at ABN AMRO, notes that the US macro data took a notably weaker turn last week, and forward-looking components suggesting we have yet to find a bottom in the slowdown.
Key Quotes
“While this is consistent with our below consensus growth forecasts for the US (1.3% vs 1.7% in 2020, and 2.2% vs 2.3% in 2019), it has come as a surprise to financial markets, with OIS forwards now 80% priced for 25bp rate cut in October (up from 40% in the aftermath of the 17-18 September FOMC), and 70% priced for an additional December cut (50% after the September FOMC).”
“We have for some time expected a weakening in incoming data to drive the Fed to cut at both meetings. However, it looks as though it will take more to convince hawks on the Committee of the need for further cuts, based on commentary at the weekend from Boston Fed president Rosengren and Kansas Fed president George.”
“Both are voting members this year, and both dissented against the recent cuts by the Fed. Seemingly drawing a distinction with comments from Chair Powell last Friday, who said ‘we actually want inflation to be a little bit higher’, George downplayed the undershoot of the Fed’s target as ‘by itself, not a compelling justification for providing additional monetary policy accommodation’.”
“Rosengren meanwhile focused on the relative strength of consumption, which is indeed the main driver of economic growth in the US, stating that there was ‘no need to add additional accommodation’ as long as consumption ‘remained vibrant’. However, consumption tends to lag other growth drivers, and in our view it is only a matter of time before consumption slows on the back of weaker jobs growth stemming from the manufacturing slowdown. We expect this to become apparent in the retail sales and personal spending reports over the coming months.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD capped below 1.10 amid mixed German data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10, within familiar ranges. German factory orders rose in August but remain in the red on an annual basis. Uncertainty about trade talks looms.
GBP/USD remains vulnerable near 1.2300 handle amid persistent Brexit uncertainties
The GBP/USD pair lacked any firm directional bias and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the 1.2300 handle through the Asian session on Tuesday. Renewed Brexit-pessimism continued weighing on the Pound.
USD/JPY drops back towards 107.00 as S&P futures turn negative
Risk-on market profile fails to lift USD/JPY above 107.50. Dollar weakness likely caps further gains ahead of US data, Powell.
Gold remains depressed below $1500 mark, multi-day lows
Gold added to the previous session's losses and dropped to near one-week lows during the early Asian on Tuesday, albeit managed to recover a bit thereafter. The downside seemed cushioned as the focus remains on US-CN talks.
Forex Today: Markets see glass half full in trade, Boris bracing collapse in talks, and Powell's speech eyed
China is reportedly ready to do a deal with the US on specific topics but refuses to touch the more sensitive ones, leaving them to next year. President Donald Trump expressed his wishes to strike a full deal.