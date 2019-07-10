Fed: Odds favor of a 25 bps "insurance" cut – NatWest Markets

In the latest client note, Kevin Cummins, a senior US economist at NatWest Markets said that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is likely to deliver a 25-bps rate cut at the Fed’s July 30-31 meeting.
Key Quotes:
“Odds favor of a 25 bps "insurance" cut.
Fed's consideration of rate cuts is not only about growth but also about inflation, which remains well below target, and inflation expectations, which were breaking to the downside before the Fed signaled the likelihood of cuts.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD logs three-day losing streak, focus on Powell’s testimony and Fed minutes
EUR/USD drops for three straight sessions on broad-based USD rally. Deeper losses could be seen if Fed’s Powell sounds less dovish-than-expected. EUR/USD, however, will likely regain poise if Powell reinforces rate cuts expectations.
GBP/USD: Bears taking back charge ahead of UK data, Powell
Sellers returned in the Asian trades, sending GBP/USD back to the midpoint of the 1.24 handle, having failed several recovery attempts near 1.2475 region. The Cable looks vulnerable and risks a break below 1.2400 should Fed Chair Powell hint at a smaller rate cut this month.
USD/JPY consolidates the upside sub-109.00, eyes on Powell
USD/JPY consolidates the rally to six-week highs of 109.00 ahead of the European open, as the bulls await fresh impetus for the next push higher. The paise in the upside can be likely due to the fresh weakness in S&P 500 futures and Treasury yields heading into Powell's testimony.
Gold: Bears eye the 50% Fibo retracement
Gold prices have left a bullish pin bar on the charts while the 20-day moving average supports price which comes ahead of 1375. A 50% Fibo' retracement of the April swing lows to late June swing highs on the cards.
FOMC Minutes June 18-19 Meeting Preview: July and beyond
The June FOMC statement dropped the description of Fed rate policy as patient that had first appeared in January after the December fed funds 0.25% increase and remained until May.