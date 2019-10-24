Fed: October cut a done deal, but question mark over December – ABN AMRO

According to Bill Diviney, senior economist at ABN AMRO, all eyes are on the ECB for today’s Governing Council meeting, after which the focus for markets will quickly shift to the Fed, with the October FOMC meeting due to conclude next Wednesday.
Key Quotes
“We have long expected a 25bp cut at this meeting (see here), and although market pricing has fluctuated considerably in recent weeks, OIS forwards are now 90% priced for a 25bp cut. Given the lack of strong pushback from Fed officials prior to the blackout period, we think it is unlikely the Committee would spring a surprise on markets at this stage, and so an October cut is probably a done deal.”
“Could more resilient consumption put further rate cuts on the backburner? – The bigger question mark is over December, with OIS forwards pricing closer to 40% of an additional cut, down from 60-70% earlier in October.”
“As a base case, we expect a further 25bp cut at this meeting. However, this view is predicated on weakness in the manufacturing sector feeding through to a slowdown in consumption. While we think the current strength in consumption is unsustainable, the resilience of consumer confidence in the face of slowing jobs growth suggests it may take somewhat longer than we expected for consumption to slow.”
“With commentary from Fed officials sounding increasingly reluctant to ease – even more dovish members – this could well mean the December cut is pushed back to January, when a consumption slowdown becomes more visible in the data.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
