Fed not unified in the view that rates need to be cut significantly – Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, cut interest rates by 25bps.Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that two dissents, who voted for a no cut, show the FOMC is not unified in the view that interest rates need to go significantly lower.

Key Quotes:

“But those two actions were essentially the only nods toward a dovish policy action. For starters, the statement that accompanied today’s announcement was very similar to that which was released after the last FOMC meeting on June 19. The committee characterized the labor market as “strong” and said that “economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate”.”

“But lower rates in the future are not necessarily preordained. Kansas City Fed President George and Boston Fed President Rosengren dissented from today’s rate-cut decision. Both voting members of the FOMC would have preferred to have kept rates on hold, and there may have been additional non-voting members who would have preferred no action as well.”

“We continue to look for one additional 25 bps rate cut, probably at the October 30 policy meeting. Today’s policy action should be viewed as an “insurance” rate cut. In the context of uncertainties about the economic outlook and below-target inflation, easier policy seems to be warranted. In our view, another 25 bps rate cut would constitute additional “insurance” against a more pronounced slowdown.”