Fed not unified in the view that rates need to be cut significantly – Wells Fargo

The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, cut interest rates by 25bps.Analysts at Wells Fargo point out that two dissents, who voted for a no cut, show the FOMC is not unified in the view that interest rates need to go significantly lower.
Key Quotes:
“But those two actions were essentially the only nods toward a dovish policy action. For starters, the statement that accompanied today’s announcement was very similar to that which was released after the last FOMC meeting on June 19. The committee characterized the labor market as “strong” and said that “economic activity has been rising at a moderate rate”.”
“But lower rates in the future are not necessarily preordained. Kansas City Fed President George and Boston Fed President Rosengren dissented from today’s rate-cut decision. Both voting members of the FOMC would have preferred to have kept rates on hold, and there may have been additional non-voting members who would have preferred no action as well.”
“We continue to look for one additional 25 bps rate cut, probably at the October 30 policy meeting. Today’s policy action should be viewed as an “insurance” rate cut. In the context of uncertainties about the economic outlook and below-target inflation, easier policy seems to be warranted. In our view, another 25 bps rate cut would constitute additional “insurance” against a more pronounced slowdown.”
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.