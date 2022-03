Fed not expected to announce the start of the balance sheet reductions next week – Wells Fargo

“We do not expect the FOMC to announce the start of balance sheet reductions at the March 16 meeting. Numerous policymakers have made clear that the Fed will only begin reducing the size of its balance sheet after rate hikes have commenced. That said, it is clear that discussions have ramped up in recent months regarding the timing, size and composition of balance sheet shrinkage. We do not anticipate any major new balance sheet policies in the meeting materials, and we suspect Chair Powell's press conference will simply reinforce that the expectation that the Federal Reserve will begin reducing its Treasury and mortgage-backed security holdings at some point in the near future.”

“Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added even more uncertainty to the U.S. monetary policy outlook . Despite the geopolitical developments, we still expect the FOMC will hike the federal funds rate by 25 bps at the conclusion of its March 15-16 meeting. A near-complete labor market recovery and inflation that is well-above the central bank's target make the case clear for beginning the tightening cycle. We would be very surprised by a 50 bps hike or no hike at all, but there are tail-risk scenarios where these possibilities could become reality.”

A rate hike from the Federal Reserve next week is widely expected, even despite the recent turmoil across financial markets. According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the chance of a 50 bps interest rate hike “has fallen tremendously given the souring outlook to growth amid higher commodity prices.” They believe it would take a combination of a rapprochement between Western countries and Russia along with the February CPI beating already lofty expectations for the FOMC to surprise markets with a 50 bps move.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.