Fed: Negative rates not on the table in June – Wells Fargo

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, negative interest rates from the Federal Reserve simply do not appear to be on the list of policy tools at this stage. They also consider that current conditions do not signal an immediate need for the FOMC to implement an explicit yield target.
Key Quotes:
“We have now entered the blackout period during which Fed policymakers refrain from public comment ahead of the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on June 10. The FOMC has responded quickly throughout this crisis and has not stood on ceremony waiting for a scheduled meeting to introduce new policy tools.”
“One deliverable that we should be able to count on at the June meeting is the return of the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). At the height of uncertainty in March, the Federal Reserve signaled it was more focused on bringing order and liquidity to financial markets than it was in forecasting what Chair Powell described at the time as “just not something that’s knowable” in reference to the economic projections.”
“We suspect that may open the door to implicit forward guidance, a tool heralded by policymakers before the current crisis as a primary mechanism for influencing policy. Policy tools that are unlikely to play an important role at the June 10 meeting include negative interest rates, yield curve control and adjustments to the interest the Fed pays banks on excess reserves (IOER).”
“We expect the Fed will continue reducing the pace of asset purchases on a weekly basis.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes advance following dismal US data
EUR/USD trades well above the 1.1100 threshold after the ISM Manufacturing PMI missed the market’s expectations, printing at 43.1 in May. European figures improved from record lows, but contractions still worrisome in the region.
GBP/USD runs beyond 1.2400, flirts with 4-week highs
GBP/USD extends its advance as US data missed the market’s expectations while UK manufacturing output improved in May as lockdown restrictions started to ease.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Pointing beyond the Moon
XRP remains on the sidelines, although it could join the bullish run. The crypto market is starting to remind us of times gone by, with dazzling rises across the crypto board that draw the public's attention.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,740, looks to post modest daily gains
The XAU/USD pair started the week with a bullish gap and rose above $1,740 during the Asian trading hours before losing its traction. After dropping toward $1,730, however, the pair capitalized on the broad-based USD weakness during the American trading hours and now looks to close in the positive territory.
WTI trading near session’s lows around $34.80 a barrel
Crude oil is trading near session’s lows as WTI is trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. However, as the black gold remains fragile in a dominant downtrend, it remains to be seen if WTI can regain the 36.00 resistance.