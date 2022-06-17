In its semi-annual Monetary Policy Report, the US Federal Reserve said that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) appears to be on track to rise moderately in the second quarter, per Reuters.
Additional takeaways
"Our commitment to restoring price stability is unconditional."
"Most recent indicators suggest that private fixed investment may be moderating, but consumer spending remains strong."
"Vulnerabilities from nonfinancial leverage are moderate."
"Leverage in the financial sector appears moderate and little changed this year."
"Recent market strains for stable coins and other digital assets show structural fragilities in that rapidly growing sector."
"We are strongly committed to restoring price stability, necessary for sustaining a strong labor market."
"Further risks to global supply chains abound."
"Rapid growth of labor costs is putting upward pressure on the prices of all labor-intensive services."
"About one-half of decline in labor force participation rate since pandemic began is due to baby-boom generation reaching retirement age."
"Some possible signs of modest easing of labor market tightness have recently appeared."
"Some measures of wage growth appear to have moderated."
"If gap between wage growth and productivity growth remains comparably wide in the future, there will be significant upward pressure on firms’ labor costs."
"Broad funding markets proved resilient to geopolitical tensions."
"With direct exposures of US financial institutions to Russia and Ukraine being small, financial spillovers have been limited to date."
"High inflation, supply chain disruptions, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions remain substantial sources of uncertainty with the potential to further stress the financial system."
Market reaction
The dollar preserves its strength ahead of the weekend and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 1% on the day at 104.85.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD plummets below 1.0500 as dollar gathers momentum
EUR/USD trades around 1.0450, giving up most of its post-Fed gains. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Friday that they are "acutely focused" on returning inflation to 2% and the US Dollar Index was last seen rising 0.7% on the day.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and declined below 1.2200 on Friday, erasing a large portion of the BOE-inspired rally. Following the two-day slump, the dollar continues to gather strength ahead of the weekend, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold struggles to gain traction, stays below $1,850
Gold is having a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction ahead of the weekend and fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,850. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield moves sideways near 3.2%, allowing XAU/USD to stay in the consolidation channel.
Analyst says Bitcoin price hasn’t hit bottom but it presents great buying opportunity
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Eric Thies to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!