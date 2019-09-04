According to Danske Bank analysts, in the US, we had mixed signals from voting FOMC members ahead of the crucial Fed meeting 17-18 September.
Key Quotes
“While Bullard said the Fed should cut rates by 50bp, Rosengren (who dissented the first cut in July) said that the Fed should not ease more here and now although more easing could be necessary if the risks become more pronounced. Rosengren's hawkish comment came even after the very weak ISM print indicating a much more severe manufacturing recession than expected.”
“US equity markets fell on the back of the numbers and Asian stocks are mixed this morning. We think the Fed is going to continue cutting by 25bp at each meeting without pre-committing to more easing unless we see a more severe impact on the US labour market.”
EUR/USD stabilizes below 1.10 amid USD weakness, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.10, off the lows. The dollar remains on the back foot after weak ISM Manufacturing PMI and mixed Fed comments. ECB President nominee Lagarde is set to speak.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 as chances of hard-Brexit fade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2150, already 200 above yesterday's lows. The opposition's victory on Tuesday lowers the chances for a no-deal Brexit. Another busy day awaits lawmakers. Weak Services PMI limits gains.
USD/JPY climbs further beyond 106.00 handle, recovers Tuesday’s slide
Fading safe-haven demand helped the pair to regain some positive traction. US-China trade uncertainties might continue to cap any strong follow-through.
Gold: Drifts back closer to 100-hour SMA key pivotal point
Gold came under some fresh selling pressure on Wednesday and eroded a part of the previous session's strong up-move to the 1550 region - back closer to multi-year tops set on August 26.
US manufacturing sector: Future fear
American manufacturing executives are looking through the reasonable present to a questionable future of trade conflicts and declining economic growth. The PMI for the factory sector from the ISM dropped to 49.1 in August.