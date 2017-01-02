Fed maintained a status quo at its January/February meeting - Natixis

Analysts at Natixis offer their insights on the FOMC decision announced late-Wednesday, which turned out a non-event.

Key Quotes:

“As expected the Fed maintained a status quo at its January/February meeting. Changes to the wording were slightly positive on balance but less hawkish than expected, especially on inflation.”

“All in all, today’s statement is consistent with the Fed remaining in wait-and-see mode in March.”

“We still expect three hikes this year with the next move in June.”