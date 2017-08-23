Fed is facing a dilemma - ANZ

Fed is facing a dilemma - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at ANZ suggest that the US Fed is facing a dilemma as CPI remains subdued and economy remains close to full employment.
Key Quotes
“The US economy is close to full employment and is growing above trend (the current GDPNow estimates from St Louis and Atlanta suggest GDP is growing at 3.7% annualised in Q3 2017). Yet CPI inflation remains very subdued. It appears that there are a number of structural forces at work, including technology disruption that are limiting the pricing power of firms and workers. In their absence inflation may well be higher.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.