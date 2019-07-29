In view of analysts at Westpac, this week’s FOMC outcome will be the key to directional impetus this week and Westpac sees a 25bp rate cut as perhaps sparking a slight disappointment trade, but the medium term effects will be minimum.
Key Quotes
“Focusing on the 10yr bond yield, we have been in a broad sideways range for a number of weeks and it is difficult to foresee what combination of rate cuts and guidance will see the recent range breached significantly. Obviously a 50bp rate cut would do the trick, but even then an extended rally would need to be supported by the belief that the Fed was signaling a deeper global and domestic growth slowdown, such that the market was convinced that magnitude of the rate cut was less pre-emptive and more dovish in term of the forward outlook for the economy.”
“Downside surprises have slowed in recent weeks, while the Atlanta GDP Now appears to have also bottomed, so we would be surprised if a more bearish economy outlook than was already in the price could evolve.”
“From a positioning point of view CFTC data shows that speculative positioning remains short. Indeed current positioning is just of the most short the 10yr futures the specs have been since Q3 2018. Whether that will limit any sell-offs this week is up for debate, however we think it is more evidence that the current US 10yr range remains intact.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady above 1.1100 as a busy week kicks off
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1100, close to the low levels it fell to on Friday. A busy week including the Fed decision, the NFP, and critical euro-zone data awaits.
GBP/USD crashes to new two-year lows on no-deal Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.2350, the lowest since March 2017. PM Boris Johnson's government is ramping up preparations for a no-deal Brexit. Foreign Secretary Raab said the EU must move, causing additional fears.
USD/JPY erases early gains, turns flat near 108.70
10-year US Treasury bond yield erases more than 1% on the day. US Dollar Index clings to gains above the 98 mark. Investors likely to remain on sidelines ahead of Fed meeting.
Gold: Intraday uptick falters near $1425 horizontal resistance
Gold continued with its struggle to find acceptance above 200-hour SMA and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, below $1420 level.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Libra speeds up the clock
Ripple sends a letter to Congress asking for clarity for XRP. Bitcoin continues to retreat but with enviable health. Everyone watches the Ethereum for a signal confirming the bullish scenario.