Fed funds futures on some 2021 contracts close with negative implied rate for first time in a week, amid more growth gloom

Reuters reports that the Fed funds futures on some 2021 contracts closed with a negative implied rate for first time in a week, amid more growth gloom.

In an emergency response to the global outbreak of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee lowered the target for the Fed funds rate twice in March, taking it down by a total of 1.5 percentage points to virtually zero.

The last and only other time the Fed was that aggressive was in December 2008.

Markets have been caught between forecasting that the Fed has either got it wrong, and that there will be a recovery and therefore rate hikes to follow, or, that the stock markets have been very wrong to this point.

The Fed has said that it is on hold until end-2022 at least and will do USD120bn a month of QE split 80bn-40bn between Treasuries and MBS.

Investors took into account, more seriously, Fed Chair Powell's bearish reflection on the current situation and pessimistic outlook where he described a bleak future for the US economic landscape where many millions of jobs may never come back.

Consequently, Stocks melted after the Fed ruled out a V-shaped recovery and as COVID-19 fears resurface, giving rise to more sobering market outlooks.