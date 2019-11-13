According to analysts at Deutsche Bank, Powell’s testimony before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress at 4pm GMT will garner some attention today.
Key Quotes
“It would be a surprise if Powell deviates much from his post-FOMC press conference in which he emphasised that the easing done to date has supported the economy and helped offset some of the external risks stemming from slowing growth.”
“Our US economists do, however, expect the Chair to stress that, given that the balance of the incoming economic data has largely held in, it would take a “material reassessment” of the outlook for the Committee to consider further rate cuts. The House Intelligence Committee will also hold its first public hearings in their impeachment inquiry of President Trump.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto 1.10 ahead of US inflation, Powell's testimony
EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above 1.10 as markets await US CPI and Fed Chair Powell's all-important testimony on Capitol Hill. Concerns about US-Sino relations weigh on markets.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2850 ahead of UK CPI, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, as UK opinion polls are showing contradictory results. UK CPI is set to show a deceleration in inflation in October after the jobs report revealed slower wage growth.
USD/JPY reverses an early dip, back above 109.00 handle
Positive US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped gain some traction. The upside is likely to remain limited amid persistent US-China trade uncertainty. Wednesday’s US CPI print and Powell’s testimony will be eyed for a fresh impetus.
Gold recovers further from 3-month lows, up little around $1460 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and built on the previous session's late rebound from three-month lows.
UK inflation report outlook: GBP/USD may stumble on another CPI slide
UK inflation is set to slow to 1.6% yearly in October. Odds of a rate cut may rise if CPI extends its slump. GBP/USD bias is to the downside after weak data, fresh election uncertainty.