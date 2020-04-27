The Federal Reserve has expanded the scope and duration of its Municipal Liquidity Facility. The Fed is broadening its help for local governments, offering to buy bonds of up to 3-years duration from counties with as few as 500,000 residents and cities with as few as 250,000 residents.
Reuters reports that the initial size limits of 2 million for counties and 1 million for cities had restricted the Fed program to a handful of large local governments - it will now be available to dozens.
Key notes
Fed expands scope and duration of municipal liquidity facility.
Fed expands duration of eligible securities to 3 years up from 24 months previously.
Fed is to consider expanding facility to include limited number of government entities that issue revenue bonds.
Fed to lend up to $500 bln under municipal liquidity facility on $35 bln of treasury equity.
Fed expands scope of municipal liquidity facility to cover counties with populations of at least 500,000, down from 2 mln, and cities of 250,000 residents, down from 1 mln.
Fed says changes to municipal liquidity facility will allow 'substantially more' entities to borrow.
Fed says borrowers under municipal liquidity facility must have had investment grade rating from 2 rating organizations as of April 8.
Market implications
Additional support for the economy is seen as a positive, for now. Meanwhile, the Fed meets Tuesday and Wednesday." No further developments on QE or interest rates are expected, but we expect Powell to stress that the Fed is not out of ammunition," analysts at ANZ Bank argued.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains nears 1.0800
The greenback is firmer against its European rivals, with investors focused on economic re-openings. Critical events later this week likely to keep majors within familiar levels.
GBP/USD consolidates gains as PM Johnson returns
GBP/USD has risen to above 1.24, off the peal but higher on the day. UK PM Johnson returns to work and may announce an easing of some of the lockdown measures as COVID-19 cases are on the decline.
Cryptocurrencies: No hint of who is going to break first
Market sentiment improves by 40% but remains in a fear zone. Ether and Bitcoin continue the fight for dominance in the cryptocurrency segment. Bitcoin halving and the migration of the Ethereum network to version 2.0 will set off a revolution in the crypto mining industry.
WTI drops below $13 on storage concerns
After posting strong recovery gains in the second half of the previous week, crude oil prices started the new week on the back foot amid concerns over global oil storage capacity reaching its limits.
Gold continues to trade in narrow range near $1,720
The XAU/USD pair gained 2.73% last week and registered its highest weekly close since September of 2012 at $1,729. With the market sentiment turning positive on Monday, the precious metal struggled to preserve its strength and the pair staged a technical correction.