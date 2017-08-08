Fed ends release of its Labor Market Conditions Index

Fed ends release of its Labor Market Conditions IndexBy Dhwani Mehta
Three Fed staffers who worked on preparing the monthly report in a statement on the Fed’s website on Monday, it was no longer releasing its labor market conditions index, its in-house indicator to gauge the momentum of the labor market.
The statement read: “We decided to stop updating the [labor market conditions index] because we believe it no longer provides a good summary of change in U.S. labor market condition.”
The Fed said the index was “more sensitive to the detrending procedure” than expected, and also noted the measurement of some indicators has changed in recent years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.