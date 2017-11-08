Fed: Dudley sounded a dovish tone - ANZ

Fed: Dudley sounded a dovish tone - ANZBy Sandeep Kanihama
New York Fed President (and FOMC heavyweight) Bill Dudley spoke yesterday, and sounded a dovish tone, notes the analysis team at ANZ.
Key Quotes
“In his prepared remarks he noted that “inflation is expected to return to 2% over the medium term”. At first glance, he appeared to be toeing the standard line on inflation but in the Q&A with reporters he sounded a little more dovish. “I do think I expect inflation to also start to move higher in the medium term but probably not get all the way back to 2% on a year-over-year basis, because remember, we’ve had these very weak inflation readings for a number of months,” he said. “So we’re not going to get to a year-over-year number of 2% until some of these very low readings drop out of the statistics six to 10 months from now”. Market expectations for a Fed hike by year end stand at around 40%.”
