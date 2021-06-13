Fed dot plot seen shifting to 2023 rate liftoff – Bloomberg Survey

“Federal Reserve (Fed) officials this week could project interest-rate liftoff in 2023 amid faster economic growth and inflation, but they won’t signal scaling back bond purchases until August or September,” as per the June 04-10 Bloomberg survey of 51 economists.
Key findings…
More than half predict the quarterly rate-forecast “dot plot,” released after the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, will show the median of 18 officials penciling in at least one 2023 increase. The remainder sees no liftoff from near-zero rates until 2024 at the earliest, mirroring the Fed’s forecast in March.
Even so, the poll respondents see no rush by the Fed to scale back monetary stimulus. Some 40% expect the Fed to take its first step toward tapering its current $120 billion in monthly bond purchases in late August.
That’s when Chair Jerome Powell could give an early signal at the Fed’s Aug. 26-28 policy retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, if he follows tradition and speaks there again this year. Another 24% see that happening the following month.
Economists are split on when the actual tapering announcement is most likely, with one-third predicting September and another third saying December.
Also read...
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tests key trend line ahead of FOMC meeting
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100
EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support. The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100
EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support. The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday.
Dogecoin price breaks uptrend, but DOGE correlation with BTC may offer a positive outlook
Dogecoin price has been holding the January rising trend line and the 10-week SMA throughout 2021, despite the noteworthy corrections. Since April, the token-specific price tendencies of DOGE have negatively correlated with BTC on the weekly chart.
FOMC: Words not actions
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting is the most important event in the week ahead. It is not that it will take fresh policy action. Rather its observations about the economy and its forward guidance are the focus.