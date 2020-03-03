EUR/USD Price Analysis: EUR/USD spikes as traders react to rate cut from the Fed
EUR/USD trades 0.35% higher on the session as traders react to fundamental developments.
There is another resistance level close by that the bulls could look to target.
EUR/USD 4-Hour Chart
EUR/USD has spike around 50 pips or so after the Fed announced a 0.50 bps rate cut in response to the coronavirus. Currently, the pair is struggling at the previous wave high of 1.1185. If this level breaks the bulls could look to target the next resistance zone of 1.1239. It seems that the market has been correct in pricing in the rate cut over the past week or so since Jerome Powell gave an interview last Friday. Read more...
GBP/USD jumps above 1.2800 after Fed's emergency rate cut
The GBP/USD pair shot higher in the last minutes and gained more than 50 pips after the US Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points cut to its policy rate in a surprise move. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.2825, adding 0.6% on a daily basis.
Fed rate cut weighs on USD
Citing risks posed by the coronavirus outbreak on the economic activity, the Fed said it lowered the federal fund rates to 1%-1.25% range. "The FOMC is closely monitoring developments and will use its tools and act as appropriate to support the economy," the Fed said and noted that the vote was unanimous in favour of the cut. Read more...
Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD surges above $1,620 as Fed cuts rates, next levels to watch
Gold prices have leaped after the Federal Reserve has cut interest rates by a double-dose of 50 basis points in a shock move to tackle the evolving risk of coronavirus. The disease has taken the lives of some 3,000 people, six of them in the US. It has already infected some 90,000 worldwide. The illness has caused massive disruptions to supply chains. Read more...
