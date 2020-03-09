Fed could slash rates to zero - Barclays' economist Gapen

The US Federal Reserve will do what is necessary to contain the negative impact of coronavirus on the domestic economy, even if it means slashing interest rates to 0%, Michael Gapen, the head of U.S. economics research at Barclays told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Friday.

The central bank cut rates by 50 basis points last week and is widely expected to deliver another 50 basis point cut at its March 18 meeting.

