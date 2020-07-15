Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, suggested the Federal Reserve could implement Yield Curve Control (YCC) at the September meeting.

Key Quotes

“The Fed has demonstrated it will do whatever it takes, beyond interest rate cuts and asset buying, to restore financial market stability, smooth out US dollar funding conditions and safe-guard the economy.”

“Going forward, we expect the Fed to keep its rates near 0% until at least 2022 and the next move will be to introduce Yield Curve Control (in Sep) to make monetary policy even more accommodative.”