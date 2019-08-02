Following the last FOMC gathering, Researchers at UOB Group now think that the Federal Reserve could reduce further its FFTR at the December meeting.
Key Quotes
“The FOMC, as widely expected, cut its policy Fed Funds Target Rate (FFTR) by 25bps to the 2- 2.25% range in its latest 31 Jul meeting, but it was not a unanimous decision (8-2) as Boston Fed President, Eric Rosengren and Kansas Fed President, Esther George wanted to keep rates unchanged. The Fed also announced an earlier termination of its Balance Sheet Reduction (BSR) program in Aug 2019 (from Oct 2019 previously)”.
“The key reasons for the Jul Fed rate cut was “In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures” even with the view that US domestic conditions remain robust”.
“The FOMC statement did not commit to a further rate cut but left that option open saying the FOMC “contemplates the future path of the target range for the federal funds rate, it will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook and will act as appropriate to sustain the expansion, with a strong labor market and inflation near its symmetric 2 percent objective.”
“But most damaging to those holding aggressive Fed rate cut expectations was Powell’s press conference comments which was seen as hawkish as he pointed that ““Let me be clear: What I said was it’s not the beginning of a long series of rate cuts. I didn’t say it’s just one or anything like that. When you think about rate-cutting cycles, they go on for a long time and the committee’s not seeing that. Not seeing us in that place.”
“The Jul FOMC and Powell’s latest comments certainly add to the expectations the Fed will stay on pause in the Sep FOMC. After the Jul rate cut, we expect the Fed to go into a period of wait-and-see as more US data becomes available, and then to follow up with another 25bps cut only in Dec, bringing the upper bound of FFTR to 2.00% by end-2019, which matches the Fed’s 2% inflation target”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.