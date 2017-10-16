Fed communications in the spotlight - UOB

Fed communications in the spotlight - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group explained that in the US, Fed communication will be in the spotlight, as most of the economic data is of a second tier nature.
Key Quotes:
"Comments from NY Fed President Dudley and the Dallas Fed’s Kaplan, who will be discussing on economic development will be in focus.
The rest of the week sees Cleveland Fed President Mester (non-voter) and Fed Chair Yellen.
Mester will be speaking on global regulatory structure, whilst Yellen will be speaking on monetary policy since the financial crisis.
Separately, the Fed releases the Beige Book which should show a positive picture outside the hurricane-impacted districts."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.