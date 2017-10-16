Fed communications in the spotlight - UOB

Analysts at UOB Group explained that in the US, Fed communication will be in the spotlight, as most of the economic data is of a second tier nature.

Key Quotes:

"Comments from NY Fed President Dudley and the Dallas Fed’s Kaplan, who will be discussing on economic development will be in focus.

The rest of the week sees Cleveland Fed President Mester (non-voter) and Fed Chair Yellen.

Mester will be speaking on global regulatory structure, whilst Yellen will be speaking on monetary policy since the financial crisis.

Separately, the Fed releases the Beige Book which should show a positive picture outside the hurricane-impacted districts."