Fed Chief Powell to address Jackson Hole Symposium on August 23rd

The US Federal Reserve said in its statement on Thursday, Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to address an annual central bank forum in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, next week.

Powell will speak on “Challenges for Monetary Policy” at the major economic policy forum on August 23rd, Friday. The three-day symposium concludes on August 24th.

Powell’s comments will be closely watched for fresh hints on the interest rates outlook amid heightened concerns over the potential for a recession and an ongoing US-China trade spat.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.