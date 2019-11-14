Fed Chair Powell: US trade tensions have contributed to manufacturing recession this year

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell says US trade tensions have contributed to manufacturing recession this year.

The Fed does not yet see trade tensions spilling over into the broader economy.

The Economic effects of tariffs are not currently that large in the contect of the whole US economy.

