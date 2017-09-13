Fed Chair Janet Yellen to be re-appointed? - UOB

Fed Chair Janet Yellen to be re-appointed? - UOBBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at UOB Group explained Yellen is still being considered to run the Fed for another term.
Key Quotes:
"On the topic of selecting the next FOMC Chairperson and whether current Chair Janet Yellen will be re-appointed, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (12 Sep) said that the “talented” Janet Yellen is among the contenders being considered by US President Donald Trump to run the US central bank after her current term expires in February 2018, and that he is working closely with Trump on this and so far Trump has not made any decision yet on this issue."
"He declined to comment on the current director of the National Economic Council, Gary Cohn’s candidacy for the role of FOMC Chair."
