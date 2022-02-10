Fed Bullard is concerned about the January inflation print, Fed could be open to an inter-meeting increase

Federal Reserve James Bullard says that he favours the first half-point rate hike since 2000 and defers to chair Jerome Powell on a potential for a 50bps rate hike in March.
He favours 100bps rate hikes by July and for the balance sheet reduction start in in the second quarter.
He explained that the balance sheet reduction may require asset sales and that he is concerned about the January inflation print. He said that the Fed should be open to considering an inter-meeting increase.
Market reaction
This has boosted US yields with the 2-year yield now up 20 basis points on the day. US Interest Rates Futures now show a 60% chance of a 50-bps hike in the March meeting after Fed's Bullard's comments.
We are seeing reversals in forex as well:
-
