Fed: Big bank leverage rule exemption to expire as scheduled on March 31

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer

The US Federal Reserve announced on Friday that it will be letting the temporary big bank leverage rule expire by the end of March as scheduled, per Reuters.

The Fed further noted that allowing the rule to expire will not impair the Treasury market liquidity or cause market disruptions.

"The Treasury markets have stabilized, big banks have plenty of capital," the Fed added. "Any changes to the leverage ratio will not erode the overall strength of bank capital requirements."

Market reaction

The S&P 500 Futures erased earlier gains following this headline and was last seen flat on the day at 3,907.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

