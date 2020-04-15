The sources that informed the Fed’s March 3 and March 15 decision are many of the same that staff the Beige Book Surveys, as FXStreet’s Joseph Trevisani notes.
Key quotes
“It is assumed that all 12 Federal Reserve districts will report declining economic activity and large employment losses. The judgment will add color to the economic picture which is still largely extrapolating from March figures for the complete impact in April.”
“This Beige Book is in the unusual position of elucidating the past rather than the future. It covers the economic situation that provided the rationale for the two emergency March decisions, which were justified in part by what it was hearing from its Beige Book sources and those anecdotes should fill this issue.”
“The Beige Book is never an event for the currency markets, its information does not lend itself to specific policy interpretations or trading decisions. But as economic and human drama it will be interesting to know some of what the governors were hearing from their sources unfiltered by the American media.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid damp mood, worrying US data
EUR/USD is around 1.09, down on the day. The market mood sours and the safe-haven dollar gains ground. US retail sales missed the headline but beat on core measures. The NY Fed Manufacturing Index collapsed to -78.2
GBP/USD trades around 1.25 amid dollar strength, coronavirus concerns
GBP/USD is trading around 1.25, down some 1%. The UK government is considering extending the lockdown and Brexit talks are set to resume. Speculation about the real extent of COVID-19 deaths is rife. US data has been mixed.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. The BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.
Gold corrects further from multi-year tops, downside seems limited
Gold refreshed daily lows, around the $1708-07 region in the last hour, albeit lacked any follow-through and quickly bounced back to the $1715 region.
WTI tumbles 3% to fresh 18-year lows near $19.20
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) collapsed to the lowest levels since February 2002 at $19.21 in a matter of a few minutes earlier this Wednesday.