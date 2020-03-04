Fed Beige Book March 2020: US economic activity expands at modest to moderate rate

There are signs the escalating coronavirus outbreak has begun to weigh on business sentiment in the United States, a report by the Federal Reserve released on Wednesday showed, even as the US economy expanded at a modest to moderate pace over the past several weeks.
Highlights of the Beige Book
- There were indications virus impacted travel and tourism.
- Virus delays some supply chains, producers fear disruption.
- Most districts saw modest growth in selling prices.
- Hiring was constrained by a tight labor market.
- US consumer spending generally picked up but it was uneven across nation.
What is The Beige Book?
The Beige Book is a Federal Reserve System publication about current economic conditions across the 12 Federal Reserve Districts. It characterizes regional economic conditions and prospects based on a variety of mostly qualitative information, gathered directly from District sources. The qualitative nature of the Beige Book creates an opportunity to characterize dynamics and identify emerging trends in the economy that may not be readily apparent in the available economic data. Because this information is collected from a wide range of business and community contacts through a variety of formal and informal methods, the Beige Book.
FX implications
Considering the market is already positioned, and how the data from this report was collected prior to the real fears of an actual global pandemic, markets have ignored this event. The Fed slashed interest rates by a half percentage point on Tuesday in an emergency move to mitigate the possible economic effects of the virus on the world's largest economy. The dollar is under pressure considering the door was left open to further measures should they be required. The USD/JPY and EUR/USD are in focus from a technical and fundamental standpoint as follows:
-
EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears lurking, lower highs, lower lows, 1.0997 eyed
-
USD/JPY stabilizing with the case made for a POC and 61.8% Fibo target between 110.08/17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers amid potential Italian school shutdowns, strong US data
EUR/USD is rising from the lows around 1.11. Italy considers closing schools until mid-March. AS ADP NFP and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI beat expectations. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.28 as BOE's Bailey says limited space to cut
GBP/USD is trading around 1.28, Incoming governor Bailey said the BOE is ready to act but has limited space amid the coronavirus crisis.
Gold may top $2,000, stock crash potential, EUR/USD uptrend, and more
Volatility has finally woken up and Joel Kruger, the founder of Market Punks, sees more action coming. In an interview with Yohay Elam, Kruger discusses the Federal Reserve's cuts, trends in EUR/USD, potential Gold rally, rising volatility, and also shares tips for traders.
WTI looks to settle with modest gains above $47
Crude oil prices gained traction on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose to a daily high of $48.40 during the European trading hours. However, with the OPEC+ ministerial panel ending without an agreement, the WTI erased its daily gains and dropped below $47.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.